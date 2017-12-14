Braves' Anyelo Gomez: Goes to Braves in Rule 5 draft
Gomez was selected by the Braves with the eighth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.
A 24-year-old righty, Gomez logged 38.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season, so he is close to big-league ready. While he may eventually profile in the late innings, Gomez will likely be deployed in low-leverage spots in 2018 while the Braves attempt to keep him on the active roster all season in order to retain his rights. He logged a 1.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 70.1 innings across four levels of the minors last season.
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...