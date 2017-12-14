Braves' Anyelo Gomez: Goes to Braves in Rule 5 draft

Gomez was selected by the Braves with the eighth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 24-year-old righty, Gomez logged 38.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season, so he is close to big-league ready. While he may eventually profile in the late innings, Gomez will likely be deployed in low-leverage spots in 2018 while the Braves attempt to keep him on the active roster all season in order to retain his rights. He logged a 1.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 70.1 innings across four levels of the minors last season.