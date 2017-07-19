Vizcaino (finger) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Lane Adams was optioned down in a corresponding move. Vizcaino was the Braves' best reliever throughout the first three months of the season (2.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 39:12 K:BB), and he figures to slot right back in near the back end of the bullpen now that he's fully recovered from the finger strain. He may even get a chance to close later in the season depending on what happens at the trade deadline.

