Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Avoids arbitration with Braves
Vizcaino agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Vizcaino receives a substantial raise over the $1.55 million he earned in his first year of arbitration. He will enter this season as the Braves' closer after going 14-for-17 on save chances last season. Vizcaino is a decent fantasy option for 2018, but the Braves have a plethora of electric arms in their bullpen, in the minors and in their starting rotation, many of whom could profile as potential ninth-inning options at some point in the coming years. He will have to pitch well to hold onto the job.
