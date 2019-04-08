Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Bailed out after blown save
Vizcaino (1-0) gave up a solo home run to Curtis Granderson in the ninth inning Sunday to blow his first save of the season, but was credited with the win after the Braves walked it off in the bottom half of the frame.
The right-hander did strike out a batter, giving him a 6:3 K:BB through four innings, and was sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball, so there's no immediate cause for concern. Vizcaino remains in the ninth-inning mix alongside A.J. Minter, and while he won't be leading the league in saves, he could still deliver 15-plus once again if he avoids any lengthy IL stints.
