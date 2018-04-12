Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Blows first save Wednesday
Vizcaino blew his first save of the season Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits in one inning of work.
Vizcaino started off strong, getting Anthony Rendon to groundout on the first pitch of the inning, but a misplaced fastball to the next batter, Matt Adams, resulted in a game-tying roundtripper. He wasn't necessarily sharp thereafter, conceding a single to Michael Taylor and allowing him to advance to third on an errant pickoff throw and a wild pitch, but the 27-year-old was ultimately able to escape the inning with the score still tied, leaving the Braves in position to win the game in extra innings. Vizcaino should still have a solid handle on the ninth inning, but his margin for error could be dwindling with A.J. Minter excelling in a setup role ahead of him.
