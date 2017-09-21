Vizcaino issued three bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning to blow his third save of the season in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

He threw only three of 15 pitches for strikes in an absolutely disastrous outing. He's now walked at least one batter in four straight appearances, and while Vizcaino could just be feeling fatigue after appearing in a career-high 59 games this season, his lengthy injury history raises the possibility that his sudden inability to find the plate might have a more serious cause.