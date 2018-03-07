Vizcaino gave up a hit in a scoreless innings of work during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

He now has a 0.00 ERA through his first three spring innings, but he has yet to strike out a batter -- somewhat surprising for a pitcher with a career 10.2 K/9 in the majors, although the sample size is so small as to be nearly meaningless. Vizcaino is set as the Braves' closer to begin the season, but if his lack of dominance so far is an early sign of yet another arm issue, A.J. Minter is waiting in the wings.