Vizcaino gave up a hit and walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Marlins.

He's now recorded the Braves' last two saves, but it's too early to say that Vizcaino has completely pushed Jim Johnson out of the closing mix in Atlanta. The 26-year-old fireballer certainly represents the future in the Braves bullpen, though, and is the better bet for saves on the rebuilding club over the last two months.