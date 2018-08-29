Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Completes bullpen session
Vizcaino (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Braves manager Brian Snitker relayed that Vizcaino is "feeling good now," but it remains unclear when the right-hander might be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Since Vizcaino has been on the shelf since the All-Star break due to shoulder inflammation, he'll likely require at least a couple appearances in the minors before returning to the Atlanta bullpen. With A.J. Minter thriving as the Braves' interim closer, there's no guarantee Vizcaino will get his old job back once he's activated.
