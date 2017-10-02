Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 14th save of the season during Sunday's win over Miami.

The hard-throwing righty converted 14 of 16 saves for the campaign and posted a strong 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 through a career-high 57.1 innings. Vizcaino should open 2018 as the favorite to close out games for Atlanta, though plenty can change over the course of the offseason depending on the potential acquisition of additional bullpen help.