Vizcaino picked up his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Vizcaino converted his fourth straight save attempt in this one, further solidifying his spot atop the pecking order for the Braves' closing spot ahead of the recently ousted Jim Johnson. Those looking for help in the saves department would be wise to take a peek at Vizcaino if he's available on the wire.