Vizcaino allowed one earned run on two hits but still converted his fourth save of the season Tuesday against the Mets.

Vizcaino ran into some trouble closing the game out, allowing two singles while also throwing a wild pitch to advance them on the bases. Regardless, he successfully held onto the lead and is now 4-for-5 in save chances this season with strong ratios and a solid strikeout rate. Since Brian Snitker said the closer role would be fluid, Vizcaino has the only two save opportunities for the team and has successfully converted them both.