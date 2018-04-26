Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Could lose save opportunities
Vizcaino may not be the Braves' exclusive closer after manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday he was "flexible" in how he'd approach the ninth inning, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A.J. Minter got his first career save Wednesday, and it seems like Snitker has no problem turning to the young left-hander with the game on the line. In a division with Bryce Harper, Jay Bruce and other dangerous left-handed bats, Vizcaino could find himself ceding more save opportunities to Minter as the season progresses, putting a dent in his fantasy value.
