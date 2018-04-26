Vizcaino may not be the Braves' exclusive closer after manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday he was "flexible" in how he'd approach the ninth inning, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A.J. Minter got his first career save Wednesday, and it seems like Snitker has no problem turning to the young left-hander with the game on the line. In a division with Bryce Harper, Jay Bruce and other dangerous left-handed bats, Vizcaino could find himself ceding more save opportunities to Minter as the season progresses, putting a dent in his fantasy value.