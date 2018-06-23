Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Dealing with shoulder issue
Vizcaino has been unavailable the past couple games due to shoulder soreness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Vizcaino is optimistic that he will be able to pitch if needed for Saturday's contest, but it will likely depend on how the 27-year-old feels once he gets to the ballpark. During Friday's loss, Dan Winkler was given an opportunity to close the door on the Orioles and couldn't deliver, so it's unclear if he or A.J. Minter would be in line for the ninth-inning role were Vizcaino deemed unavailable yet again.
