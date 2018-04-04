Vizcaino worked around a hit, walk and hit by pitch to deliver a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals. He struck out two of the six batters he faced.

After going unused since last Friday, Vizcaino entered the game in a non-save situation in attempt to stay sharp. As was the case in that Friday appearance, Vizcaino struggled with his control, finding the strike zone on only 12 of his 24 pitches. Though he's been erratic in his last two outings, Vizcaino's status as the club's closer won't be in any peril unless his control problems consistently crop up during the save chances he receives down the road.