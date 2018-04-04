Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Erratic in non-save situation
Vizcaino worked around a hit, walk and hit by pitch to deliver a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals. He struck out two of the six batters he faced.
After going unused since last Friday, Vizcaino entered the game in a non-save situation in attempt to stay sharp. As was the case in that Friday appearance, Vizcaino struggled with his control, finding the strike zone on only 12 of his 24 pitches. Though he's been erratic in his last two outings, Vizcaino's status as the club's closer won't be in any peril unless his control problems consistently crop up during the save chances he receives down the road.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Clean spring continues Tuesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Avoids arbitration with Braves•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts 14th save in season finale•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Fans side for 13th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rebounds for 12th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...