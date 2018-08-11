Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to resume throwing next week
Manager Brian Snitker said Vizcaino (shoulder) is scheduled to begin throwing off flat ground next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Vizcaino hasn't thrown since landing on the disabled list just before the All-Star break, so it will likely take some time for him to get up to speed. There is unlikely to be a timetable for his return at least until the 27-year-old begins throwing off a mound. A.J. Minter should continue as the Braves' closer in his absence.
