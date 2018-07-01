Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to return Monday
Vizcaino (shoulder) threw a side session Saturday and will rest Sunday in anticipation of a Monday return to the Braves, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Previous reports put the Braves' closer in position to regain the role Sunday, and that still might happen, but the club probably doesn't want to exert him further after his Saturday workout. Vizcaino, who was placed on the disabled list last Sunday with shoulder inflammation, should reclaim his role of primary -- if not sole -- closer upon his activation, though Dan Winkler remains a setup man of interest in many fantasy setups.
