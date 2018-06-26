Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to return Sunday
Vizcaino (shoulder) expects to be activated from the disabled list Sunday when first eligible, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Vizcaino is going to have to make it through the rest of the week without issue if he hopes to return Sunday, but he said his shoulder has improved of late, and he will test things by playing catch Tuesday.
