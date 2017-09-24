Vizcaino struck out all three batters he faced to collect his 13th save of the season during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.

There have been a few rough outings for Vizcaino since taking over the closer job, but he's now finished off 11 of his past 12 save opportunities and sports a 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 for the season. He's locked in as a must-own fantasy asset, and the hard-throwing righty should have a firm grasp on the closing role for the Braves to start the 2018 campaign.