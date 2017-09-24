Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Fans side for 13th save
Vizcaino struck out all three batters he faced to collect his 13th save of the season during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
There have been a few rough outings for Vizcaino since taking over the closer job, but he's now finished off 11 of his past 12 save opportunities and sports a 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 for the season. He's locked in as a must-own fantasy asset, and the hard-throwing righty should have a firm grasp on the closing role for the Braves to start the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rebounds for 12th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Nabs 11th save against Mets•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works around two hits for 10th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches ninth save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up eighth save Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...