Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Grabs first save
Vizcaino walked one and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season Wednesday against the Cubs.
Amidst concerns about the health of his shoulder, Vizcaino managed to secure the win for the Braves Wednesday. He did labor a bit, requiring 19 pitches to retire the side and hitting the strike zone with 12 of them. He was sitting at 96 mph with his fastball, about two ticks below his average velocity last season to begin the season.
