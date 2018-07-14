Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Heads back to disabled list
Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday.
Vizcaino hit the disabled list with the same issue in late June and had only recently returned. He tossed three scoreless innings since being activated, but the Braves evidently weren't confident about the health of his shoulder, so he'll be back on the DL for at least 10 days. A.J. Minter will likely be the Braves' closer until Vizcaino returns. Peter Moylan was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move.
