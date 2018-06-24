Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday.

The placement is retroactive to June 21, so Vizcaino could be eligible to return to action on July 1, though a return timetable has yet to be established. A.J. Minter figures to fill in as the Braves' closer in his absence. Evan Phillips was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Vizcaino's place on the roster.