Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Lands on injured list
Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.
Vizcaino hasn't pitched since blowing a save -- and earning the win -- last Sunday against the Marlins, but there wasn't a clear indication previously that he was dealing with an injury. The move is retroactive to Thursday, which would allow the 28-year-old to be activated April 21 against the Indians, though the severity of the shoulder issue is unknown.
