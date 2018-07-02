Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Likely activated Tuesday
Vizcaino (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Vizcaino was able to throw another bullpen session Monday and claimed that he felt as good as he has in a long time, according to manager Brian Snitker. Though it was previously expected that Vizcaino would be back prior to Monday's game, the club wants to make sure his shoulder is feeling just as good Tuesday morning before activating him from the shelf.
