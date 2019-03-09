The Braves are planning to have Vizcaino and A.J. Minter (shoulder) share closing duties based on matchups this season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Minter has yet to resume mound work while tending to the injury, but the Braves are apparently still planning on having him as part of the ninth-inning mix once the lefty is healthy again. That isn't positive news for Vizcaino, whose right-handedness might preclude him to the smaller share of the save opportunities if manager Brian Snitker proceeds with his plan to play matchups. It's possible the Braves revisit their plans at closer and rely more heavily on Vizcaino in that capacity if Minter doesn't progress as quickly from the injury as the club anticipates.