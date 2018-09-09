Vizcaino (shoulder) threw a scoreless inning in each of Low-A Rome's playoff games over the past week.

For someone with some control issues, it was good to see 15 of the 20 pitches he threw in those outings went for strikes. He also struck out two and didn't allow a single baserunner. Vizcaino seems to be rounding back into form, and given that all of the Braves' full-season affiliates' seasons have ended, it seems likely that the right-hander could return to the major-league bullpen fairly soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories