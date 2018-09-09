Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Looks sharp in rehab at Low-A
Vizcaino (shoulder) threw a scoreless inning in each of Low-A Rome's playoff games over the past week.
For someone with some control issues, it was good to see 15 of the 20 pitches he threw in those outings went for strikes. He also struck out two and didn't allow a single baserunner. Vizcaino seems to be rounding back into form, and given that all of the Braves' full-season affiliates' seasons have ended, it seems likely that the right-hander could return to the major-league bullpen fairly soon.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rehab appearance set for Sunday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Completes bullpen session•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Resumes throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set to start throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to resume throwing next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...