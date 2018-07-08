Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Matchup dependent opportunities in near future
Vizcaino's save opportunities could be matchup dependent as the Braves ease him back from the disabled list, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Vizcaino has made two appearances -- both non-save situations -- since coming off the disabled list last Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker indicated the Braves are trying to give the 27-year-old an easy transition from the DL, which includes providing him the best possible matchups. A.J. Minter and Dan Winkler may see a few save opportunities in the meantime, but Vizcaino seems likely to regain his hold on the closer's role after the All-Star break given his 1.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.
