Vizcaino allowed one hit but threw a scoreless inning to record the save Saturday against the Dodgers.

Vizcaino needed only eight pitches to record his 11th save of the season, as he allowed a leadoff single that was promptly cancelled out by a double play. He has now recorded four consecutive save chances and has not been charged with an earned run in his past six appearances. He is locked into the closer's role for the Braves, but ranks only 10th in the National League in saves.