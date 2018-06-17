Vizcaino gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his 14th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Padres.

He's converted seven straight save chances and reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances, leaving Vizcaino with a stellar 1.88 ERA and 31:12 K:BB through 28.2 innings on the year. A.J. Minter and Dan Winkler, who are also enjoying excellent campaigns, will likely continue to be worked into the ninth-inning mix on occasion, but Vizcaino remains the primary closing option among the Braves' three-headed bullpen monster.