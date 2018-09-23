Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches 16th save
Vizcaino struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Phillies as the Braves clinched the National League East title.
The righty converted his first save since June 17 and has now thrown three scoreless innings in four appearances since his return from the disabled list. The 27-year-old figures to be an important part of the Atlanta late-inning relief crew in the postseason, and he might get more save opportunities over the season's final week.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works low-leverage inning in first game back•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Returns from disabled list•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Slated for activation•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Looks sharp in rehab at Low-A•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rehab appearance set for Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...