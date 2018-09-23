Vizcaino struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Phillies as the Braves clinched the National League East title.

The righty converted his first save since June 17 and has now thrown three scoreless innings in four appearances since his return from the disabled list. The 27-year-old figures to be an important part of the Atlanta late-inning relief crew in the postseason, and he might get more save opportunities over the season's final week.