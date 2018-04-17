Vizcaino worked around a hit and used a strikeout to record a scoreless inning for his first save Monday against the Phillies.

Vizcaino has had just two save opportunities despite Atlanta's nine wins this season, and he blew the first chance. He owns a 2.35 ERA but has been wild at times, with six walks in 6.2 innings. The talent is obvious for Vizcaino, who already has nine strikeouts, but the question is if he can be consistent enough to succeed as closer.