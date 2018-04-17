Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches first save against Phillies
Vizcaino worked around a hit and used a strikeout to record a scoreless inning for his first save Monday against the Phillies.
Vizcaino has had just two save opportunities despite Atlanta's nine wins this season, and he blew the first chance. He owns a 2.35 ERA but has been wild at times, with six walks in 6.2 innings. The talent is obvious for Vizcaino, who already has nine strikeouts, but the question is if he can be consistent enough to succeed as closer.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Blows first save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Walks in winning run Saturday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Erratic in non-save situation•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Clean spring continues Tuesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Avoids arbitration with Braves•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts 14th save in season finale•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...