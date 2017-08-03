Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches third save Wednesday
Vizcaino struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.
Vizcaino and Jim Johnson are expected to split ninth-inning opportunities moving forward, but it appears Vizcaino may be the more favorable option as he was deployed in the Braves' first save situation. He also owns an impressive 2.56 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season, compared to Johnson's 3.97 clip with 54 strikeouts through 45.1 innings.
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...