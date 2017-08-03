Vizcaino struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Vizcaino and Jim Johnson are expected to split ninth-inning opportunities moving forward, but it appears Vizcaino may be the more favorable option as he was deployed in the Braves' first save situation. He also owns an impressive 2.56 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season, compared to Johnson's 3.97 clip with 54 strikeouts through 45.1 innings.