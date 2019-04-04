Manager Brian Snitker said Vizcaino is only available in an emergency Thursday against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Vizcaino picked up the save against the Cubs on Wednesday, but the Braves apparently want to steer clear of using the right-hander on back-to-back days out of the gates given the uncertainty surrounding his shoulder. If Vizcanio can't be trusted to pitch back-to-back days or twice within a three-day stretch, it would cut into his value and could ultimately open the door for A.J. Minter, who is slated to get the ball in the ninth inning should an opportunity arise Thursday, to take over as the team's primary closer down the line.