Vizcaino's competition for the Braves' closer role could be decreased with A.J. Minter dealing with left shoulder tightness.

As the incumbent, Vizcaino already seemed to be the favorite for the role, but his primary competition will no longer be involved if Minter's injury is anything more than a minor one. Chad Sobotka and Dan Winkler could still be involved but neither poses as much of a threat to Vizcaino's job as Minter.