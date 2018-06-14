Vizcaino picked up his 12th save of the season Wednesday against the Mets, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning.

Vizcaino worked around a walk and a double to secure his fifth straight save opportunity. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed a run in seven consecutive appearances dating back to May 15 and now owns a shiny 2.03 ERA through 26.2 innings this season.