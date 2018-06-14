Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up 12th save Wednesday
Vizcaino picked up his 12th save of the season Wednesday against the Mets, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning.
Vizcaino worked around a walk and a double to secure his fifth straight save opportunity. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed a run in seven consecutive appearances dating back to May 15 and now owns a shiny 2.03 ERA through 26.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Nabs 11th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records 10th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records ninth save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Saves eighth game against Chicago•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records save number seven•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up sixth save Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.