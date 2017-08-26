Vizcaino allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rockies.

The right-hander is a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances with a 0.00 ERA in August, racking up a 9:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Vizcaino has always had the raw stuff to be an effective closer, but he'll need to prove he can stay healthy -- not just for the rest of 2017, but well into 2018 -- before he can truly be considered a reliable source of saves.