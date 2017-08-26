Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up eighth save Friday
Vizcaino allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rockies.
The right-hander is a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances with a 0.00 ERA in August, racking up a 9:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Vizcaino has always had the raw stuff to be an effective closer, but he'll need to prove he can stay healthy -- not just for the rest of 2017, but well into 2018 -- before he can truly be considered a reliable source of saves.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Strikes out two for seventh save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts another save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Collects fourth save Friday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches third save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Would have closed Sunday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Activated from disabled list•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...