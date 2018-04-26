Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up second save Thursday
Vizcaino allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning against the Reds on Thursday to collect his second save of the season. He struck out one batter.
Vizcaino was passed over for A.J. Minter in a save situation Wednesday, but he returned to the ninth inning Thursday and was able to work around a hit and a walk to get the job done. While manager Brian Snitker said he would be flexible with how he deploys Vizcaino and Minter in the ninth inning moving forward, VIzcaino owns an impressive 1.54 ERA through 11.2 innings this season, so he should still see a good amount of save chances when matchups are in his favor.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Could lose save opportunities•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches first save against Phillies•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Blows first save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Walks in winning run Saturday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Erratic in non-save situation•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Clean spring continues Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...