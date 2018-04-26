Vizcaino allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning against the Reds on Thursday to collect his second save of the season. He struck out one batter.

Vizcaino was passed over for A.J. Minter in a save situation Wednesday, but he returned to the ninth inning Thursday and was able to work around a hit and a walk to get the job done. While manager Brian Snitker said he would be flexible with how he deploys Vizcaino and Minter in the ninth inning moving forward, VIzcaino owns an impressive 1.54 ERA through 11.2 innings this season, so he should still see a good amount of save chances when matchups are in his favor.