Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up sixth save Wednesday
Vizcaino allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to collect his sixth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rays.
After picking up only one save through April 24 and appearing to be in danger of falling into a timeshare at closer with A.J. Minter, Vizcaino has reeled off five saves in his last six appearances while lowering his ERA to 1.62. The 27-year-old is still walking too many batters, leaving him with a 17:10 K:BB through 16.2 innings, but as long as those free passes aren't coming back to haunt him, his spot in the ninth inning seems fairly secure.
