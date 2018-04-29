Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up third save
Vizcaino struck out all three batters he faced to earn the save Saturday against the Phillies.
Vizcaino recorded just his third save of the season in four chances, but he looked dominant in the process. The Braves seemingly have a fluid closer situation with Manager Brian Snitker saying he would be flexible in how he deployed Vizcaino and A.J. Minter. However, Vizcaino has recorded four of the Braves' five saves this season and has a 1.42 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, so if he loses save opportunities it cannot be blamed on poor performance.
