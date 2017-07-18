Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Plans to return Wednesday
Vizcaino (finger) is expected to return from the disabled list Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Vizcaino got through an inning of work with Triple-A Gwinnett without issue, so he'll plan to resume his high-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen after a day of rest. Prior to getting injured, the 26-year-old logged 15 holds and a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings for Atlanta.
