Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Potentially ready to rejoin team Wednesday
Vizcaino (finger) could return from the disabled list as early as Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Prior reports suggested that he would not be available until the series with the Dodgers later in the week, so this is pleasant news. Vizcaino is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday night, which very well could determine which day the reliever is able to rejoin Atlanta's relief corps.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Plans to return Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set for rehab appearance Monday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Unlikely to return before Tuesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Will throw bullpen Friday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Heads to DL with finger strain•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts second save of 2017•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...