Vizcaino signed a one-year, $4.8 million contract with the Braves on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Vizcaino has a 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 over 95.2 innings out of Atlanta's bullpen the last two seasons as he enters his final year under team control. The 28-year-old missed a good chunk of 2018 due to shoulder inflammation but should begin the season as a primary option at closer for the Braves, with left-hander A.J. Minter also potentially in the mix.