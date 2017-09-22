Vizcaino struck out the side during a scoreless ninth inning to convert his 12th save of the season during Thursday's win over Washington.

Vizcaino issued three bases-loaded walks in Wednesday's loss, so this was a strong bounce-back outing from the hard-throwing righty. The 26-year-old reliever now sports a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 to go along with his 12 saves, and while Wednesday's poor showing is concerning, Vizcaino is locked in as the Atlanta closer. Saves are at a premium in September, too.