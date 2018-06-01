Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records 10th save
Vizcaino allowed one hit and struck out the side to earn his 10th save of the season Thursday against the Nationals.
Vizcaino needed only 12 pitches to emphatically slam the door on the Nationals. He has now gone four consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run and has allowed only one baserunner in that span. He has pitched very well this season and should remain locked into the closer's role unless his performance slips.
