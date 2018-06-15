Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records 13th save
Vizcaino allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Padres.
Vizcaino successfully converted his 13th save of the season after he was called upon in the ninth inning to preserve a two-run lead for the Braves. Despite allowing at least one baserunner in each of his past five appearances, he has now successfully converted his past six save chances and hasn't blown a save since May 15.
