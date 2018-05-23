Vizcaino pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out one to record the save Tuesday against the Phillies.

Vizcaino entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and had no problem converting his ninth save of the season. Despite consistent rumblings about the closer situation in Atlanta, Vizcaino clearly remains the primary closer as he has recorded nine of the team's 12 saves on the season.

