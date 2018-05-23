Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records save number nine
Vizcaino pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out one to record the save Tuesday against the Phillies.
Vizcaino entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and had no problem converting his ninth save of the season. Despite consistent rumblings about the closer situation in Atlanta, Vizcaino clearly remains the primary closer as he has recorded nine of the team's 12 saves on the season.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Saves eighth game against Chicago•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records save number seven•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up sixth save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works around danger to record save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts fourth save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up third save•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart