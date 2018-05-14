Vizcaino allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one to record his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.

Vizcaino entered the game in the ninth inning with Marlins on first and second base and allowed Justin Bour to take him deep for a three-run home run after retiring the first batter he faced. It was only the second home run he allowed this season, and his first since April 11. Despite consistent talk of A.J. Minter potentially taking over the closer role, Vizcaino remains locked in for now.