Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records save number seven
Vizcaino allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one to record his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.
Vizcaino entered the game in the ninth inning with Marlins on first and second base and allowed Justin Bour to take him deep for a three-run home run after retiring the first batter he faced. It was only the second home run he allowed this season, and his first since April 11. Despite consistent talk of A.J. Minter potentially taking over the closer role, Vizcaino remains locked in for now.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up sixth save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works around danger to record save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts fourth save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up third save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up second save Thursday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Could lose save opportunities•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...