Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rehab appearance set for Sunday
Vizcaino (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Vizcaino hasn't pitched since July 11, so he may need to make a small handful of rehab appearances. With rosters expanding in September, however, the Braves could activate him before he's ready to pitch on back-to-back days, as they'll have more than enough arms in the pen to cover for him. It's unclear whether or not he'll be able to pry closing duties back from A.J. Minter upon his return.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Completes bullpen session•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Resumes throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set to start throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to resume throwing next week•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Weeks away from throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Heads back to disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...