Vizcaino (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Vizcaino hasn't pitched since July 11, so he may need to make a small handful of rehab appearances. With rosters expanding in September, however, the Braves could activate him before he's ready to pitch on back-to-back days, as they'll have more than enough arms in the pen to cover for him. It's unclear whether or not he'll be able to pry closing duties back from A.J. Minter upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories