Vizcaino (shoulder) returned from the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

As expected, Vinzcaino will be available out of the Braves' bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. The right-hander has posted a 1.82 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 15 saves in 17 opportunities this season. In a corresponding move, Michael Reed was sent back down to the minors.

